Chargers Daily Links: Bolts would own 14th pick in 2024 NFL draft if season ended today

Good morning, Chargers fans!

If the season ended today, the Chargers would own the 14th-overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, according to NFL.com. That would be the team’s lowest selection since they drafted Rashawn Slater with the 13th-overall pick in 2021.

The Bolts need help at several positions. They’re either lacking notable depth in the current moment or they’ll potentially need to replace players who aren’t likely to return to the team next year. Some positions the Chargers could look into this offseason include tight end, linebacker, cornerback, and running back.

With 10 games left in the regular season, where do you predict the Chargers will ultimately end up at the end of the season? Do you think they’ll land somewhere around this prediction? Let us know in the comments below!

