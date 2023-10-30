Tonight’s Monday Night Football match-up features the Las Vegas Raiders traveling to the Motor City to take on the Detroit Lions. The Lions are on a hot tear, beginning the season with their best record since 2014 when the team was led by Matthew Stafford, Calvin Johnson, Golden Tate, and Reggie Bush. Dan Campbell started his tenure as a head coach amidst some scrutiny for his meme-worthy antics, and declaration that the Lions would be the kind of team to “bite a kneecap off,” but the emotional leader and former player has certainly gotten the best out of his roster so far this season.

The Raiders are an easy team for Chargers fans to overlook since they were missing their starting quarterback when they played the Bolts. However, Jimmy Garoppolo is a formidable passer, and is capable of teaming up with Davante Adams to create a dangerous aerial attack. The biggest issue for the Raiders’ offense will be whether or not they can slow down the pass rush attack led by Aidan Hutchinson and Alim McNeill.

DraftKings Sportsbook is giving the Raiders seven points tonight, and has set a 45-point Over/Under. Penei Sewell will have his hands full trying to minimize Maxx Croby’s impact in the game, but should he succeed, it will be interesting to see how a struggling Raiders’ pass defense will game plan against Amon-Ra St. Brown. With David Montgomery still hurt, the Lions would love to lean on St. Brown to keep the offense churning, and it’s difficult to see any of the Raiders cornerbacks rising to the occasion.

I like the Lions to take the Moneyline, the spread, and the under.

Here is how the rest of your BFTB staff sees this game breaking down:

What do you think, BFTB? Any of you placing bets tonight?