Chargers-Bears Week 8 Snap Counts

The Chargers finally won a game handedly when they trounced the Bears on Sunday Night Football by a score of 30-13. The offense and defense each played complementary football to the point where they not only built a sizable lead in the first half, they finished strong enough in the second half to sustain the lead until the very end which meant some of the backups could play during the final five minutes of rival regulation.

For the entire list of snap counts from Week Eight, continue on below!

Offense

For the second consecutive week, Joshua Kelley saw a decreased workload out of the backfield. Austin Ekeler led all backs with 67 percent of the snaps while Kelley saw just 22 percent. Donald Parham was the team’s TE1 on Sunday night with Gerald Everett inactive but saw just 62 percent of the snaps. Stone Smartt registered 57 percent while McKitty had 22.

With Joshua Palmer hobbled, Quentin Johnston recorded the second most snaps for a wide receiver at 70 percent. He also saw career highs in receptions (five) and receiving yards (50).

Defense

The Chargers played such a complete game that a lot of the defensive backups got to play late in the fourth quarter, including third-round linebacker Daiyan Henley who recorded a season-high 11 snaps. Joey Bosa played 39 total snaps, the most since he injured his toe against the the Dolphins in the season opener. Austin Johnson led the defensive interior players with 56 percent of the snaps. Sebastian Joseph-Day was second at 48 percent. They continue to use a heavy rotation up front. Cornerbacks Essang Bassey and Deane Leonard (both 18 percent) all saw a season high in snaps, as well.

Special Teams

Usual suspects here. Nick Niemann and Amen Ogbongbemiga both led the club in special teams snaps against the Bears.