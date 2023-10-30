The Chargers had treated the NFL’s national audience to a decisive victory in their Sunday Night Football game against the Chicago Bears, and they’ll return to the national stage in Week Nine to challenge the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Chargers favored by three points in this game, which seems like a fair spread. The Jets have a dominant defense to pair with what would have been an impressive offense as well... had Aaron Rodgers not tore his Achilles in the first game of the season. Instead, their defense has been asked to do the bulk of the heavy lifting while the offense continues to sputter as Zach Wilson struggles to live up to the expectations of a second overall draft pick.

This will be the toughest defense the Chargers have faced, with Keenan Allen likely squaring off with Sauce Gardner, the big-bodied cornerback that immediately made a case for himself as one of the best defensive backs in the game in his rookie season. The Chargers’ offensive line will be tasked with preventing Quinnen Williams for taking over the game, a tall order for a team missing their All-Pro center Corey Linsley.

It’s not an easy game ahead for the Chargers, but we’ll be checking in throughout the week and offering insights as to how the Chargers can stack another “W” in the win column.

What do you think, Bolts From the Blue? What bets would you place on this game?