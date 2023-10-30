Best and worst Chargers PFF grades vs. the Bears

The Chargers offense lit it up in the first half with 24 points which helped them coast in the second half to a decisive 30-13 victory over the Bears on Sunday Night Football.

Surprisingly, the best grades for the Chargers were actually on the defensive side of the ball with the offense

Let’s go ahead and dive in.

Offense

Best (min. 20 snaps played)

OG Jamaree Salyer - 73.6

WR Quentin Johnston - 72.3

OT Trey Pipkins - 70.4

TE Donald Parham - 67.2

OG Zion Johnson - 67.1

The offensive line had themselves a day with three of the five starters earning a top-five game grade on offense for the Chargers. Salyer led the way with both Pipkins and Johnson coming in at third and fifth, respectively. Rookie first-rounder Johnston also posted his best game grade of his young career that came on the heels of his career receiving day. Parham makes another appearance after catching his fourth touchdown of the season to set a new single-season career high for the former undrafted free agent.

Donald Parham Jr. puts another TD on the board with seconds left in the first half. #BoltUp



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/OtsafkX5SY — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 30, 2023

Worst

TE Stone Smartt - 40.8

C Will Clapp - 54.8

RB Austin Ekeler - 56.4

WR Keenan Allen - 60.8

WR Joshua Palmer - 60.9

Smartt was truly the only qualifying player on offense with an underwhelming grade. The rest of the players near the bottom did not hit the 20 minimum snaps to be included which is why you see both Allen and Palmer on here despite having grades above 60.0. Ekeler’s pass block grade of 23.8 is a big reason why he’s stuck at the bottom after posting his best day as a receiver this season.

Defense

Best

EDGE Joey Bosa - 82.7

LB Keneth Murray - 80.9

EDGE Khalil Mack - 76.9

CB Michael Davis - 71.9

EDGE Chris Rumph - 71.1

Joey Bosa played 39 snaps on Sunday night which is roughly 10-15 more than he’s played the past few games on average while nursing a nagging toe injury. While that’s not a usual starting load, he still notched the team’s lone sack and provided a massive tackle for loss that forced a turnover on downs.

Murray was solid once again for the Bolts defense along with Mack who provided plenty of pressure to Bagent. Davis came close to allowing a deep touchdown but Bears wideout Velus Jones Jr. couldn’t haul it in the underthrown pass.

Rumph had a TFL and made the most of his limited snap count.

Joey Bosa at 3 tech with the long arm rush. Powers his way past the blocker & gets the sack. Hand placement is key! #passrush #chargers #chivslac #boltup pic.twitter.com/7dH0359nAf — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) October 30, 2023

Worst

DT Scott Matlock - 35.1

DT Nick Williams - 37.0

DT Sebastian Joseph-Day - 55.8

S Derwin James - 61.0

DT Morgan Fox - 62.8

Similar to the worst offensive performers, some of these guys obviously don’t really fit but not enough players qualified to keep them off this portion. Only Matlock and Williams delivered weak performances to earn sub-40.0 grades. The rest were just fine. The biggest surprise here is likely James being graded so low after notching an interception.