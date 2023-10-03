 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Donald Parham suffers sprained wrist vs. Raiders, X-rays negative

Parham injured his wrist while attempting to brace himself following an incomplete pass.

By Michael Peterson
Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 24-17 during a NFL football game at SoFi Stadium. Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported on Tuesday morning that Chargers tight end Donald Parham had suffered a sprained wrist during Sunday’s 24-17 win over the Raiders. Fortunately the X-Rays came back negative for any breaks which is excellent news for the big pass-catcher who is currently tied for the team lead in touchdown catches.

With Chargers on a bye this week, Parham can get all the rest and rehab he needs to potentially return to the field in Week Six against the Cowboys. It’s not certain that he will return, but a lack of necessary surgery or anything invasive means it remains a possibility.

Parham’s absence for most of Sunday’s game led to an increase in snaps for Stone Smartt and Tre’ McKitty. I’d say the Chargers missed his presence in the passing game but the unit as a whole unit seemed off for most of Sunday, regardless.

Here’s to a quick and smooth recovery for Parham.

