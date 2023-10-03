Best and worst Chargers PFF grades vs. the Raiders

The Chargers were once again a mixed bag against the Raiders on Sunday. They won the game in the end, but they have yet to put both sides together in the manner many believed they could prior to the season. While it was the offense carrying the load through the first three weeks, it was the smothering defense that came through to help seal the victory.

As always, continue on ahead to check out he best and worst game grades for the Chargers from Pro Football Focus.

Offense

Best (min. 20 snaps played)

WR Josh Palmer - 67.4

QB Justin Herbert - 67.1

WR Quentin Johnston - 65.9

TE Gerald Everett - 65.6

WR Keenan Allen - 62.8

Overall, the offense took a step back and it was likely the 51-yard completion from Herbert to Josh Palmer that shot his game grade to the top. Quentin Johnston played a career high in snaps but only turned it into one catch on three targets.

Keenan Allen caught his third touchdown of the season but managed just three receptions on five targets. If anything, that just shows how weird of a day it was for the passing game.

Worst

TE Stone Smartt - 32.3

TE Tre’ McKitty - 42.6

OT Trey Pipkins - 49.8

OT Rashawn Slater - 56.0

OG Jamaree Salyer - 58.0

Justin Herbert’s off day could be attributed to an off day for the Chargers offensive line. Trey Pipkins had a rough time blocking All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby and Rashanw Slater allowed a season-high four pressures after allowing just three through his first three games.

We have to hope that Donald Parham can have a speedy recovery as the backup tight ends struggled after he went out. Those grades were dropped drastically due in part to horrendous run block grades. Smartt and McKitty had the lowest run block grades amongst all qualifying players on Sunday.

Defense

Best

EDGE Khalil Mack - 92.3

CB Asante Samuel Jr. - 78.5

LB Kenneth Murray - 74.4

DT Morgan Fox - 72.2

DT Sebastian Joseph-Day - 70.9

Khalil Mack was as vintage as it gets with a franchise-record six sacks against the Raiders. He also forced two fumbles and had four more quarterback hits.

Asante Samuel Jr.’s late interception to keep points off the board was huge for the Chargers and it helped give him the second-highest qualifying grade on defense.

This was another solid game for Kenneth Murray and Morgan Fox, both of whom were around the ball constantly. Sebastian Joseph-Day had the best pass rush grade (65.8) among interior defensive linemen.

Worst

DT Austin Johnson - 30.3

CB Ja’Sir Taylor - 43.8

LB Eric Kendricks - 46.3

CB Michael Davis - 47.3

DT Nick Williams - 57.6

Johnson wound up with the worst grade on the entire team after posting a 29.2 in run defense. He was fine elsewhere, but that grade was a bit too egregious to keep him in the green.

Not a good sign to see both Taylor and Davis in the bottom five. With the way the pass rush got to Aidan O’Connell, it should have been an easier day at the office. Same thing goes for Eric Kendricks, but it was his first game back after missing two weeks.