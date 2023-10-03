Chargers Daily Links: It’s ‘B’ for Bolts in latest win over Raiders

Good morning, Chargers fans!

The Chargers narrowly escaped the Raiders on Sunday by a score of 24-17. The offense did not look like its usual self while the defense stepped up and got the job done against a rookie quarterback.

Following the win, CBS Sports analyst John Breech awarded the Chargers a “B” for their efforts. Here’s what he had to say:

“When the Chargers are winning, it’s usually because the offense comes up big, but on Sunday, it was the defense. In one of the most impressive defensive performances you’ll ever see, Khalil Mack racked up six sacks on a day where the Chargers totaled seven as a team. Mack led a defense that forced three turnovers while also holding the Raiders to just 1 of 11 on third-down conversions. The big performance from the defense was huge, because Justin Herbert and the offense totaled just 85 yards and zero points in the second half. Herbert, who injured his left hand, looked off all day while throwing the ball, but he made up for that by rushing for two touchdowns. Every Chargers game seems to come down to the wire, but right now, this team seems to be embracing that with its second consecutive one-score win.”

On the live viewing, something certainly seemed off with Herbert and the passing game. Was Mike Williams’ absence really that impactful? Was it too easy to double-team Keenan Allen (five targets)? Did the early success of the run game change how Kellen Moore went on to call the game? We’ll have to check the tape to find out.

Overall, I think the “B” is acceptable here. It’s just unfortunate the Chargers had an excellent opportunity to play a complete game but the unfortunate injury to Herbert really knocked the momentum off-kilter in the second half.

And now for today’s links.

