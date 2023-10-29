The Chargers were already ahead by two scores, but had a chance to run their two-minute drill before the conclusion of the first half. The drive ended with our very own Chicken Parm catching the ball yards shy of the end zone, but driving through multiple defenders to add an additional six points to the Chargers’ lead.

Donald Parham Jr has been a fan favorite since joining the team in 2020, with his exceptional size and speed combination that’s guaranteed to create mismatches. Although he’s had a run of injuries, including some concussion concerns over the last year and a half, the Bolts signed him to a two-year contract in the offseason and would love to see him continue to excel in a starting role moving forward.

We’ve had our first serving of Chicken Parm for the night, let’s see if we’re treated to any leftovers moving forward.