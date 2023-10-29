Ja’Sir Taylor started his NFL career as a special teams demon, teaming up with Deane Leonard to make a formidable gunner tandem on the punt coverage unit.

His success on special teams led to some opportunities filling in for Bryce Callahan last year, and helped pave the way to a starting role this season. Tonight, he managed to get his hands on a pass and secure a turnover for the Bolts.

Ja’Sir is only in his second year, and could be a building block for the Chargers as they go through a soft rebuild over the next season or two. His work with Leonard on special teams should secure their roster spots as special teamers for years to come, but his success as a slot cornerback suggests his ceiling is higher than initially anticipated when the Chargers managed to steal him in the 6th round of the 2022 NFL Draft.