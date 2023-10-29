The Chargers desperately needed a win in Week 8 to extend hope for their “All-In” season, and they were able to put one together under the Sunday Night Football lights at SoFi Stadium.

Justin Herbert put together another clinic of a performance, the best since his game against the Minnesota Vikings. He ended the day with 31 completions on 40 attempts, 294 yards, and three touchdowns.

What could be concerning is the lack of a running game despite the blowout. Austin Ekeler only managed 29 yards on 15 carries for a 1.9 yard average, although Joshua Kelley managed 21 yards on six carries for a palatable 3.5 yards per carry.

It’s always great to get win, but it’s worth pointing out that this is the third win of the Chargers’ season, and two of the three have come against backup rookie quarterbacks. The Chargers will have another primetime matchup against a struggling quarterback next week, so hopefully they can build on this momentum and start stacking wins.