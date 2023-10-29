Chargers-Bears Inactives: Gerald Everett OUT for Sunday Night Football

Coming into Sunday Night Football, the biggest names that were on the fence for the Chargers were wideout Joshua Palmer and tight end Gerald Everett. With the official announcement, we now know that Palmer will be available for the Bolts while Everett was named amongst the team’s Week Eight inactives. Donald Parham will officially get the start on Sunday Night Football.

The rest of the inactives include safety Jaylinn Hawkins, running back Elijah Dotson, offensive lineman Zack Bailey, wide receiver Alex Erickson, and defensive tackle Christopher Hinton.

Erickson was the team’s lone practice squad elevation for this week but it looks as if it was just an emergency plan should Palmer have realized he wasn’t healthy enough to play tonight.

The rest of the tight end room will feature youngsters Stone Smartt and Tre’ McKitty. Smartt recently looked to leapfrog McKitty as the team’s TE3 a week ago when McKitty was named a healthy scratch against the Chiefs.