Chargers vs. Bears: How to watch, kickoff, TV schedule, online streaming and more

The Chargers are hosting the Chicago Bears for what might be a “must win” game. It’s the second primetime matchup in a stretch where the Chargers have three nationally televised games in four weeks. Luckily, the exception to this streak of primetime exposure was the Chargers loss to the Chiefs by a multiple score margin. The Bolts will try to right the ship tomorrow against a struggling Bears squad in the midst of a major roster rebuild.

The Bears will be starting an undrafted rookie free agent as their quarterback, but Tyson Bagent is coming off a week where he exceeded all expectations. The biggest question is whether Brandon Staley recognizes Bagent had an average depth-of-target of 2.5 yards, and brings his cornerbacks to the line-of-scrimmage to play press coverage. If the Bolts’ cornerbacks disrupt routes and bully receivers, they should be in for a great game. If they play seven yards off the ball as they’ve frequently done this season, they’ll play into the Bears’ strengths.

Be sure to tune into this one, and come join in the conversation on our Bolts From the Blue game thread when it’s live!

Date: Sunday, October 28th

Kickoff: 5:20 p.m. (PT)

Location: SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, California

Watch it live: NBC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Live stream: ESPN+, fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV Listen: ALT FM-98.7 for the local broadcast. San Bernardino will air it on KATY 101.3 FM, Eugene on KORE 1050 AM/95.7 FM, Palm Springs/Yucca KNWZ FM & KNWH AM, Las Vegas KXNT 840 AM, KXST CBS SPORTS 1140, and KLUC 98.5 HD2. Spanish broadcast will be available locally at Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3 and in San Diego at Uniradio XHFG 107.3 FM.

Odds: Chargers (-8.5) (DraftKings Sportsbook)

SB Nation Affiliate: Windy City Gridiron