All eyes will be on the Los Angeles Chargers and the Chicago Bears tomorrow night. One team is in the middle of a complete rebuild, a favorite to hold the first overall pick of the draft for the second year in a row after trading away their marquee defensive stars. The other team aggressively pushed for a Super Bowl run this season, and has so far fallen flat on their faces. If you’re looking to have a little extra fun during the game, here are our favorite DraftKings Sportsbook player-prop bets for the primetime game.

Joshua Palmer, Anytime TD Scorer, +245

Last week, we featured Rashee Rice in this same spot, and he “hit” for a +235. This week we’re looking for Joshua Palmer to find success against the Bears’ defense. Jaylon Johnson has been a stud for the Bears as their CB1, and is expected to hit a big payday in the offseason. Palmer should expect to find Tyrique Stevenson across from him most of the game, who is having a much worse season than his teammate. The second round rookie is averaging just under seven targets a game, with a 66.7% completion percentage, with 354 yards and five touchdowns allowed over the season. Quarterbacks targeting him have a QB Rating of 123.1. Yikes.

If there is any Bolts receiver that is likely to have a multi-touchdown game, it’s Palmer. You might want to put a sprinkle on a two-touchdown performance, which would pay +1900.

Austin Ekeler, UNDER 49.5 rushing yards, -105

This isn’t an attack on Austin, but he hasn’t quite looked like himself as of late and it doesn’t help that Will Clapp has taken over for Corey Linsley. Until Ekeler shows otherwise, I’m betting the “under” on his rushing yards. It’s also worth pointing out the Bears have played a much more physical game than the Chargers over the last few weeks, so I’m not expecting the Bolts to run down their throats. If the Bolts win this game, I see a script close to the Vikings game, led by a pass-heavy attack.

I wouldn’t bet the under on his total yardage, because I think it’s likely that when Ekeler does bounce back, it will start with his role in the passing game.

DraftKings Same Game Parlay of the week - 4 picks, +1200

D’Onta Foreman - Over 48.5 Rushing Yards

Roschon Johnson - Over 29.5 Rushing Yards

D.J. Moore - Anytime TD Scorer

Justin Herbert - Over 8.5 Rush Yards

Chicago displayed an impressive, physical ground attack last week against the Las Vegas Raiders. D’Onta Foreman, a healthy inactive at the start of the season, shined in his opportunity to start with the multiple injuries to the Bears’ running back room. He rushed for 89 yards on 16 carries, and Darrynton Evans rushed for 48 yards on 14 carries. The Chargers run defense has been consistently below-average since Brandon Staley took the helm, and Johnson is a certain upgrade over Evans. I’d expect similar success from a two-headed running back committee against the Bolts.

D.J. Moore is likely to benefit from Michael Davis’ rough season, and will be in for an active day if Staley continues to deploy his corners seven yards off-scrimmage pre-snap.

The Bears’ pass rush is a weakness, but you have to expect their coverage to contain the Chargers’ receivers on a handful of passing downs, which I expect may lead to some “tuck-and-run” scenarios for Justin Herbert.

All in all, I like the odds of the above scenarios playing out for the +1200 payout this parlay provides.

What bets are you placing, Bolts From the Blue?