Chargers Injury Report: Alohi Gilman, Jalen Guyton questionable for Sunday Night Football

The Chargers just dropped their final injury report for this week’s Sunday Night Football matchup with the Bears and it ended up a lot cleaner — and thankfully smaller — than the first two reports of the week.

In all, we’ve only got a questionable section this week that contains just six players.

First, wide receiver Jalen Guyton and defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia are both questionable to make their 2023 season debut. Both suffered season-ending knee injuries roughly a year ago and each one of them could provide some much-needed reinforcements to their respective groups.

The other four players include tight end Gerald Everett, safety Alohi Gilman, wideout Joshua Palmer, and cornerback Deane Leonard. Giman’s potentialy return to the back end of the defense also bodes well for a secondary that’s been hit with a rash of injuries early on this season.

If Joshua Palmer can’t go, along with Guyton, there’s a chance we finally get a game where Quentin Johnston must shoulder a full game’s workload.