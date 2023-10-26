It’s another Thursday, which means Week Eight of the NFL season kicks off tonight as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+9.5) face the Buffalo Bills (-9.5).

After a surprise loss to a Zach Wilson-led Jets team in Week One, the Buffalo Bills switched gears and went on a hot-steak for three weeks, outscoring their opponents 123-33. After a blowout win against the formidable Miami Dolphins, they downshifted and struggled in their next three games, dropping two and were outscored 59-63.

What team will show up tonight against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that has picked up surprise wins against the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints, led by journeyman quarterback Baker Mayfield?

Mayfield has been a fun quarterback to watch through his NFL career, seeming to play at his best when negativity towards him is at its highest. After the Cleveland Browns paid a king’s ransom twice - once in draft compensation to the Houston Texans, and again in cash to DeShaun Watson, Baker was traded to the Carolina Panthers for a conditional 5th round pick. After failing to catch-on with Carolina, he was waived, claimed by the Rams, and immediately thrust into a last-minute start against the Las Vegas Raiders in a game they miraculously won.

That crazy victory came on a Thursday night. Can Baker strike short-week magic twice in a row?

DraftKings Sportsbook has a Over/Under of 42.5 on this game. I would be surprised if Tampa Bay is able to hold off the Bills all game and come away with the win, but I have a hard time believing the Bills will blow the lid off this game. They’ve simply been too inconsistent as of late, and the Bucs have been surprising all season. I’m definitely taking the Bills on the Moneyline, Bucs with the points, and banking the over.

Injuries to consider

Bills

DaQuan Jones, Damien Harris, Matt Milano, Tre’Davious White, and Dawson Knox are on the IR, with Quintin Morris out as well. Ed Oliver is listed as questionable but expected to play.

Buccaneers

Matt Feiler and Vita Vea are out, with Chris Godwin and Baker Mayfield questionable but expected to play.

What do you think, BFTB? Any of you placing bets tonight?