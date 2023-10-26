Chargers Injury Report: Jalen Guyton full-go for 1st time since ACL injury in 2022

After an extensive injury report to begin the week, the Chargers’ latest injury report is just as large but less full of DNPs.

In all eight players were listed but still logged a full practice. The most notable of them all being wide receiver Jalen Guyton who hasn’t logged a full session since prior to his ACL injury he sustained in Week Three of last season. That’s a huge boost to a young receiver room behind Keenan Allen. The same goes with second-year defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia who also sustained a season-ending knee injury against the 49ers a year ago. He’s back to full, as well.

Gerald Everett, who was a DNP on Wednesday, was upgraded to a limited participant. Trey Pipkins also was back limited after sitting out yesterday.

The only player to sit out on Thursday was wide receiver Joshua Palmer. Luckily Guyton’s health helps keep that piece of news from being too detrimental.

To check out the entire Thursday injury report, continue below.