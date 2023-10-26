Scott Matlock receives advice from Travis Kelce in memorable postgame exchange

Following a loss, some fans probably couldn’t imagine feeling the need to search out an opposing player, especially when you just lost to a divisional rival that dropped your season record to two games under .500. But that isn’t defensive tackle Scott Matlock.

After the Chargers lost to the Chiefs 31-17 this past Sunday, the sixth-round rookie made a point to seek out Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce for a quick conversation.

After exchanging pleasantries, Matlock asked Kelce if he had any advice for a rookie.

“Understand the other side of the ball just as well as you know your side of the ball,” Kelce told him. “Alright. You feel me? Because everything is predicated off of what I’m doing and what the defense is doing it. Just love it, man. Play with the guy next to you. That’s all I got, man.”

While nothing ground-breaking, we should all know how good of advice this is as Kelce sure did just get done slicing and dicing the Chargers zone defense all because he KNEW exactly how to attack their coverage based on what they were already seeing from him throughout the game.

In the end, it’s awesome to see one of the Chargers rookies with the confidence to approach someone he probably has looked up to for some time for the chance to gain some life-changing knowledge.

For the entire exchange, check out the video below.