Chargers Daily Links: Mike Williams undergoes successful knee surgery

Early this morning, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Mike Williams recently underwent surgery to repair his torn ACL he suffered during the team’s Week Three win against the Vikings. Everything seemed to go as smoothly as possible and the expectation is that Williams will be ready to take the field again by the time next year’s training camp rolls around.

#Chargers star WR Mike Williams underwent successful surgery yesterday on his torn ACL, source said. He’s expected to be ready for training camp next season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 26, 2023

While this is positive news, i’m still quite interested to see how the team is able to polish the top contracts on the roster this offseason. WIlliams, Keenan Allen, Joey Bosa, and Khalil Mack are all set to have a cap hit of over $30 million in 2024. Unless they can work some crazy magic, it doesn’t seem like all of these players are destined to remain with the team through next year. Could Williams be a casualty? Only time will tell. Either way, we’re glad to hear his surgery went well and are looking forward to his potential return in powder blue next season.

