Chargers Injury Report: Joshua Palmer sits out Wednesday’s practice

The Chargers have posted their first injury report of Bears week and it’s just as sizable as it was a week ago. In all, 13 players grace the list.

Starting with those who sat out Wednesday, Gerald Everett, Khalil Mack, and Joshua Palmer were the only ones to sit out today. Mack’s tag was just a veteran’s rest day but Everett is currently nursing a hip injury while Palmer is dealing with a knee issue.

Alohi Gilman (heel), Jalen Guyton (knee), Dean Leonard (hamstring), Otito Ogbonnia (knee), and Trey Pipkins make up those who participated in a limited fashion to begin the week.

As for those on the list who still logged a full practice, that list includes Austin Ekeler (ankle), Justin Herbert (finger), Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee), Amen Ogbongbemiga (groin), and Rashawn Slater (shoulder).

Overall the injury report is actually not as daunting as it looks but at any point there’s 13 names — the unluckiest number of them all — it’s not a great look. Here’s to hoping tomorrow’s looks a ton better.