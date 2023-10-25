Chargers vs. Bears Week 8: By the Numbers

Just two weeks after playing in primetime against the Cowboys, the Chargers are back under the bright lights with week with a Sunday Night Football date with the Bears.

Both head coach Brandon Staley and Bears head coach Matt Eberflus are on the hot seat with both clubs owning a 2-5 record. It’s a little less surprising for Chicago to be sitting at that mark, but nonetheless disappointing give their bright, young quarterback whom they took with the second-overall pick in 2021 and the loads of dollars spent to upgrade the team in free agency earlier this year.

As for the Chargers, this is year three under Staley and they have the worst defense they’ve ever fielded in his 2+ years at the helm.

No matter who you’re rooting for in this game, it’s a must-win contest.

With that said, let’s go ahead and jump into the numbers!

*Team statistics all via ESPN Stats. Individual stats via Pro Football Reference.

Chargers Offense

Total yards per game: 364.2 (8th)

Points per game: 24.0 (11th)

Passing yards per game: 252.2 (8th)

Rushing yards per game: 111.8 (16th)

Top Performers

Passing: QB Justin Herbert - 1,592 passing yards, 10 touchdowns

Rushing yards: RB Josh Kelley - 284

Rushing touchdowns: QB Justin Herbert - Three

Receiving yards: WR Keenan Allen - 574

Receptions: WR Keenan Allen - 46

Receiving touchdowns: WR Keenan Allen - Four

Chargers Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 406.8 (31st)

Points allowed per game: 25.8 (25th)

Passing yards allowed per game: 310.0 (32nd)

Rushing yards allowed per game: 96.8 (11th)

Top Performers

Tackles: S Kenneth Murray - 43

Tackles for loss: EDGE Khalil Mack, LB Kenneth Murray - Six

Sacks: EDGE Khalil Mack - Seven

Passes Defended: CB Michael Davis -

Interceptions: Asante Samuel Jr. - Two

Forced fumbles: EDGE Khalil Mack - Two

Fumble recoveries: Five tied w/ one

Bears Offense

Total yards per game: 324.3 (18th)

Points per game: 22.6 (13th)

Passing yards per game: 183.0 (27th)

Rushing yards per game: 141.3 (5th)

Top Performers

Passing: QB Justin Fields - 1,201 passing yards, 11 touchdowns

Rushing yards: RB Khalil Herbert - 272

Rushing touchdowns: RB D’Onta Foreman - Two

Receiving yards: WR D.J. Moore - 636

Receptions: WR D.J. Moore - 40

Receiving Touchdowns: WR D.J. Moore - Five

Bears Defense

Total yards per game: 339.4 (18th)

Points per game: 26.9 (28th)

Passing yards per game: 257.1 (29th)

Rushing yards per game: 82.3 (5th)

Top Performers

Tackles: LB T.J. Edwards - 38

Tackles for loss: DL DeMarcus Walker - Five

Sacks: LB T.J. Edwards, EDGE Yannick Ngakoue - Two

Passes Defended: DB Tyrique Stevenson - Five

Interceptions: CB Jaylon Johnson - Two

Forced fumbles: Five tied w/ one

Fumble recoveries: DB Terell Smith, LB Tremaine Edmunds - One