Chargers vs. Bears Week 8: By the Numbers

Just two weeks after playing in primetime against the Cowboys, the Chargers are back under the bright lights with week with a Sunday Night Football date with the Bears.
Both head coach Brandon Staley and Bears head coach Matt Eberflus are on the hot seat with both clubs owning a 2-5 record. It’s a little less surprising for Chicago to be sitting at that mark, but nonetheless disappointing give their bright, young quarterback whom they took with the second-overall pick in 2021 and the loads of dollars spent to upgrade the team in free agency earlier this year.
As for the Chargers, this is year three under Staley and they have the worst defense they’ve ever fielded in his 2+ years at the helm.
No matter who you’re rooting for in this game, it’s a must-win contest.
With that said, let’s go ahead and jump into the numbers!
*Team statistics all via ESPN Stats. Individual stats via Pro Football Reference.
Chargers Offense
Total yards per game: 364.2 (8th)
Points per game: 24.0 (11th)
Passing yards per game: 252.2 (8th)
Rushing yards per game: 111.8 (16th)
Top Performers
Passing: QB Justin Herbert - 1,592 passing yards, 10 touchdowns
Rushing yards: RB Josh Kelley - 284
Rushing touchdowns: QB Justin Herbert - Three
Receiving yards: WR Keenan Allen - 574
Receptions: WR Keenan Allen - 46
Receiving touchdowns: WR Keenan Allen - Four
Chargers Defense
Total yards allowed per game: 406.8 (31st)
Points allowed per game: 25.8 (25th)
Passing yards allowed per game: 310.0 (32nd)
Rushing yards allowed per game: 96.8 (11th)
Top Performers
Tackles: S Kenneth Murray - 43
Tackles for loss: EDGE Khalil Mack, LB Kenneth Murray - Six
Sacks: EDGE Khalil Mack - Seven
Passes Defended: CB Michael Davis -
Interceptions: Asante Samuel Jr. - Two
Forced fumbles: EDGE Khalil Mack - Two
Fumble recoveries: Five tied w/ one
Bears Offense
Total yards per game: 324.3 (18th)
Points per game: 22.6 (13th)
Passing yards per game: 183.0 (27th)
Rushing yards per game: 141.3 (5th)
Top Performers
Passing: QB Justin Fields - 1,201 passing yards, 11 touchdowns
Rushing yards: RB Khalil Herbert - 272
Rushing touchdowns: RB D’Onta Foreman - Two
Receiving yards: WR D.J. Moore - 636
Receptions: WR D.J. Moore - 40
Receiving Touchdowns: WR D.J. Moore - Five
Bears Defense
Total yards per game: 339.4 (18th)
Points per game: 26.9 (28th)
Passing yards per game: 257.1 (29th)
Rushing yards per game: 82.3 (5th)
Top Performers
Tackles: LB T.J. Edwards - 38
Tackles for loss: DL DeMarcus Walker - Five
Sacks: LB T.J. Edwards, EDGE Yannick Ngakoue - Two
Passes Defended: DB Tyrique Stevenson - Five
Interceptions: CB Jaylon Johnson - Two
Forced fumbles: Five tied w/ one
Fumble recoveries: DB Terell Smith, LB Tremaine Edmunds - One
