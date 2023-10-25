Chargers Daily Links: Kenneth Murray named player Bolts could trade before deadline

Good morning, Chargers fans!

With the Chargers at a crossroads just seven weeks into the 2023 season, you’re going to hear a lot about what moves they should make in the near future in order to right the ship. Most of that will center around the NFL trade deadline on October 31st.

In a ne w article over at ESPN, beat writers took to offering up one player they believe could be traded from the teams they cover. For Kris Rhim and the Chargers, he believes linebacker Kenneth Murray could end up being an option,

“The Chargers declined Murray’s fifth-year rookie option in April, making him a free agent after this season. Murray is just 24 years old, and although he has struggled over his first four seasons, he has shown promise this season. Coach Brandon Staley called Murray’s Week 3 performance against the Vikings, when he had a sack and 10 tackles, his “best game since I’ve been the coach.” Murray has averaged 65.7 defensive snaps per game this season, and he has 43 total tackles.” “If Murray is moved, the Chargers would likely turn to Nick Niemann, who fared well in two starts this season while Eric Kendricks was out because of a hamstring injury. There’s also the team’s third-round pick this year, Daiyan Henley, who has played primarily on special teams.”

The Chargers did just sign linebacker Blake Lynch to the practice squad on Tuesday despite having plenty of bodies healthy at the position. Is it just coincidence? Perhaps. If the Chargers get back to .500 over their next two games then maybe all of this “sky is falling” rhetoric can go away again, but that’s a big if with how this season has gone so far.

Either way, it’s something to keep an eye on over the next week.

And now for today's links.

