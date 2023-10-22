Chargers Injury: Gerald Everett on the sideline at the start of the 4th quarter

Gerald Everett has been spotted on the sideline without his helmet as the Chargers’ offense takes the field to start the fourth quarter. It was unclear what happened as there was no obvious incident shown on the broadcast however Everett exited the game before the Chargers drive that spanned the end of the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth.

Everett has been officially designated as questionable to return with a quad injury but has been seen trying to work out his leg to get back in the game.

injury update: Gerald Everett (quad) is questionable to return. #LACvsKC — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) October 22, 2023

The starting tight end has really grown into this season scoring a touchdown in each of his last two games including a key score in this game to keep the Chargers in touch with a Kansas City Chiefs offense that was starting to stretch away. With Tre McKitty being a healthy scratch, the tight end room is a bit lighter than normal with only Donald Parham and Stone Smartt remaining available if Everett is not able to return to the field.