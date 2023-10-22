Asante Samuel Jr earned himself a reputation as a ball hawking cornerback after his impressive three interception performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars in last year’s Wild Card matchup.

While he’s had some slip-ups playing against the run, there is no question he’s an exceptional asset in coverage, likely one of the better performers in the secondary this season.

After the Chargers tied the game up with a National Tight Ends Day touchdown to Gerald Everett, Asante Samuel Jr took the opportunity to give the ball back to his offense by getting underneath this deep pass.

Frustratingly enough, the Chargers weren’t able to capitalize on the turnover by Samuel Jr, and quickly were forced punt.

The Chiefs managed to get another touchdown just before the end of the half, so let’s hope the Chargers defense can continue buckling down and getting some turnovers.