The Chargers offense has life! After a slow opening drive, followed up a 55-yard field goal, the Chargers have scored touchdowns on back-to-back drives.

After Justin Herbert and Joshua Palmer connected on an explosive 60 yard catch-and-go, the Bolts made quick work getting back into the endzone. Palmer has been doing an exceptional job stepping up this year with Mike Williams out with his torn ACL.

Justin Herbert Joshua Palmer



Chargers already in the red zone!pic.twitter.com/A3NAqhkbHv — ChargerNationCP (@charger_cp) October 22, 2023

Austin Ekeler had a short two yard carry following the long completion, and appears to be nursing a hurt ankle again, with is leading to some extra opportunities for Joshua Kelley. Hopefully it’s a minor reaggravation and he’ll be ready to bounce right back.

After the short carry, Herbert got back in the endzone with a seven yard pass to Everett.

Happy National Tight Ends Day, Gerald! This game is turning into a bit of a shootout, with the Chargers matching the Chiefs blow-for-blow. The score is currently tied at 17-17.