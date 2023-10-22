Following Cameron Dicker’s career long 55-yard field goal, Joshua Kelley took a handoff from Justin Herbert and said, “My turn.”

Kelley bounced an inside run off the left guard for a 49-yard sprint to the endzone to tie the game up, 10-10. The run was the longest run of his career, making two personal-best performances for the Chargers today.

When it was announced Zion Johnson would be moved to the left guard position, where he played in college, fans salivated at the though of an ultra-athletic pairing of Johnson and Rashawn Slater on the left side. In Week One, we saw plenty of success on the ground against the Dolphins, with both Austin Ekeler and Joshua Kelley having excellent games.

However, when Austin Ekeler missed the next couple of games, Joshua Kelley didn’t seize the starting opportunity the way you hope a contract-year running back would. However, with Ekeler back and Kelley sliding into his spell back role, he’s back to showcasing his explosive abilities and capitalizing on his rotational usage.

Let’s see some more of this, boys!