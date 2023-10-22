 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: Cameron Dicker hits career-high 55-yard field goal to tie Chiefs 3-3

Dicker has converted eight of his nine kicks in 2023.

By Michael Peterson
/ new
Los Angeles Chargers v Tennessee Titans Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

With the Chargers offense being a bit more proficient this season compared to a year ago, Cameron Dicker hasn’t been asked to kick as many field goals this season. But when he has, he’s been solid with only one miss on nine attempts this season.

After their second offensive drive stalled against the Chiefs, Dicker came on to hit a career-long 55-yard kick to tie the game up at 3-3.

Check out the clip of the (perfect) kick below!

