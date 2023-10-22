WATCH: Cameron Dicker hits career-high 55-yard field goal to tie Chiefs 3-3

With the Chargers offense being a bit more proficient this season compared to a year ago, Cameron Dicker hasn’t been asked to kick as many field goals this season. But when he has, he’s been solid with only one miss on nine attempts this season.

After their second offensive drive stalled against the Chiefs, Dicker came on to hit a career-long 55-yard kick to tie the game up at 3-3.

Check out the clip of the (perfect) kick below!