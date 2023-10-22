Chargers vs. Chiefs: How to watch, kickoff, TV schedule, online streaming and more

While the season has been a disappointment for Charger fans thus far, a victory at Arrowhead could redirect the trajectory of this season in an instant. Although the Chargers are sitting on a losing record at the moment, stealing a W from the division favorites at home would actually put them at 2-0 in their division, a notable feat for a team that hasn’t won the AFC West since 2009.

It’s going to be extremely difficult for the offense to function without their stalwart veteran center as the anchor of the line, but Keenan Allen’s impressive start of the season is sure to provide some hope to fans and the players alike. Kellen Moore would be wise to continue creatively deploying Derius Davis and playing to Quentin Johnston’s strengths rather than using him as a deep decoy.

Be sure to tune into this one, and come join in the conversation on our Bolts From the Blue game thread when it’s live!

Date: Sunday, October 22nd

Kickoff: 1:25 p.m. (PT)

Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Watch it live: CBS, ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Live stream: ESPN+, fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV Listen: ALT FM-98.7 for the local broadcast. San Bernardino will air it on KATY 101.3 FM, Eugene on KORE 1050 AM/95.7 FM, Palm Springs/Yucca KNWZ FM & KNWH AM, Las Vegas KXNT 840 AM, KXST CBS SPORTS 1140, and KLUC 98.5 HD2. Spanish broadcast will be available locally at Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3 and in San Diego at Uniradio XHFG 107.3 FM.

Odds: Chiefs (-5.5)

SB Nation Affiliate: Arrowhead Pride