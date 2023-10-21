Good morning Bolts From the Blue!

Anyone else nervous about tomorrow’s game? Is Week Seven too early to start calling games “must wins?” After pulling my hair out throughout the entire Monday night disappoint last week, I’m looking forward to enjoying some lower-stakes football before my blood pressure skyrockets at 1:25pm.

The matchup that I’m most excited to watch tomorrow is the Lions visiting the Ravens. The Ravens are 3-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook, which seems like crazy as the Lions are looking as strong as ever. One of our favorite draft crushes we covered repeatedly in the offseason, Sam LaPorta, has been having a remarkable rookie season for a tight end... the kind of production Justin Herbert could use from the position should the Chargers finally decide to draft a promising tight end to pair him with for years to come. I’m pretty convinced the Ravens won’t be the team that ends the Lions’ hot streak, Detroit seems like a safe bet this week... maybe even consider taking them straight-up for the +130 odds.

While we’re all likely to be consumed during the afternoon timeslot, the evening matchup of the Dolphins (+3) visiting the Eagles (-3) should be one of the better games of the season. Jalen Hurts is coming off one of his weaker performances against the Jets, and is surely looking to bounce back in a big way after taking their first loss of the season. The Dolphins have remained hot and are on a historically relevant pace for offensive production, so watching these juggernauts go head-to-head should be perfect primetime television. This feels like a pick ‘em that could go either way... it might be better sticking to the player props on this one!

For all of our weekly staff picks, check them out below!