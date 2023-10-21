Although the Chargers and Chiefs’ offenses have performed beneath their fans’ expectations this season, any time Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes take the field there is an opportunity for an offensive shoot out. Let’s look at DraftKings Sportsbook to see who the benefactors may be of these elite quarterbacks facing off.

Here are my three favorite bets for the week.

Rashee Rice, Anytime TD Scorer, +235

Last season, the Chiefs drafted Skyy Moore, and fans believed he would quickly find work as the Chiefs replacement for Tyreek Hill. Those plans never materialized, as Moore only collected 32 total targets over the year that translated to 22 receptions, 250 yards, and no touchdowns. So far, his start has been a bit of a dud.

The Chiefs doubled down on another receiver in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and although he is still being eased into their plans, the returns have already exceeded Sky Moore’s rookie campaign. Rice started with only 12 and seven passing down snaps in his first two games, but has seen his usage grow to an average of 18.5 passing down snaps a game since. He’s caught 77.8% of his targets, averaging 11.7 yards a reception. Just last week he impressed with his most efficient and productive performance of the year, with a four target, four catch, and 72 yard performance.

With the Chargers secondary banged up and already having a down year, this is a perfect opportunity for Rice to have a breakout performance.

Austin Ekeler, UNDER 49.5 rushing yards, -115

Austin Ekeler had one of the poorest rushing performances of his career last week against the Cowboys, only gaining 27 yards on 14 carries. This offensive line routinely disappoints when Will Clapp has to fill in for Corey Linsley, particularly in the run game. With Chris Jones lining up across the interior of our offensive line, I wouldn’t expect the running lanes to be plentiful. For the Chargers to succeed this week, they may need to implement a similar strategy as they did against the Vikings, using short passes and underneath routes as an extension of the running game.

Justin Herbert - OVER 37.5 Pass Attempts, -115

As the Austin Ekeler bet suggests, the absence of Will Clapp could lead Kellen Moore to implement a similar game plan as he did against the Vikings, where he threw 47 times. Expect the ball to come out quick, as the interior of the line will likely have their hands full all game.

Hopefully the Chargers can get the most out of Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis to help take pressure of Keenan Allen and Joshua Palmer and ultimately help this offense get over the top.

What bets are you placing, Bolts From the Blue?