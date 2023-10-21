Chargers elevate S Mark Webb, WR Keelan Doss ahead of Chiefs matchup

Ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Chiefs, the Chargers are elevating a pair of players from the practice squad in wide receiver Keelan Doss and safety Mark Webb Jr.

Doss has been an elevation before this week as the Chargers continue to reinforce their receiver room following the loss of Mike Williams in Week Three. Webb’s elevation is also no surprise as the team is hurting for reinforcements on the back end due to recent injuries. Second-year player JT Woods has been out for several weeks, along with Alohi Gilman who can’t shake a heel injury. Without those two, the Chargers must rely on Dean Marlowe, AJ Finley, Jaylinn Hawkins, and Webb to play both special teams and backup Derwin James.

we’ve elevated Keelan Doss and Mark Webb Jr. ahead of #LACvsKC — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) October 21, 2023

Doss will join a receiver room with three prominent players remaining in Keenan Allen, Joshua Palmer, and Quentin Johnston. Derius Davis plays a handful of snaps each week but he’s mainly the team’s kick and punt returner. Doss is mot certainly insurance should any further injuries occur.