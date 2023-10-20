Chargers Injury Report: Derwin James questionable vs. Chiefs

The Chargers released their final injruy report for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs and it’s luckily a lot smaller than the previous lists leading up to it.

In all, six players were included. Safety Derwin James and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga are questionable for Sunday with an ankle injury and groin injury, respectively. Safety Alohi Gilman (heel), cornerback Deane Leonard, defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia, and wide receiver Jalen Guyton are all ruled out.

QUESTIONABLE — Derwin James, Amen Ogbongbemiga



If James is unable to go on Sunday, the Chargers would be stuck with a rag-tag group of safeties behind him. Dean Marlowe would be the most-experienced player left and he’d have to play alongside rookie AJ Finley or third-year player Mark Webb.

There wasn’t much of an expectation that Ogbonnia and Guyton could return to the field this week but it’s nonetheless encouraging to see each of their names appear in any facet on the injury report. Next week against the Bears could be the time!