Should Chargers trade for Panthers WR Terrace Marshall Jr.?

Ever since Mike Williams suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Vikings in Week Three, the Chargers have been tied to a number of rumors as a club possibly looking to trade for a receiver before the NFL’s trade deadline. Earlier this week, I wrote about how Chicago’s Darnell Mooney could use a fresh start in Los Angeles. Today, we’re taking a look at another underutilized wideout who is looking for a new home.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. has been granted permission to seek a trade. Per Marshall’s agent, Vince Taylor, Marshall is seeking to join a team where he can play a more prominent role.

This season under rookie quarterbck Bryce Young, Marshall has just 16 receptions and 114 yards through six games, including two where he was catch-less.

#Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. has received permission to seek a trade, per sources. Carolina has discussed the matter with agent Vince Taylor as the player seeks a more prominent role. He’s welcome back if no trade found.



Former second-round pick has 104 catches,… pic.twitter.com/EngqMMQG8C — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 19, 2023

A former second-round pick in 2021, Marshall has 61 receptions for 742 yards and a lone touchdown in his young NFL career. He played collegiately at LSU where he starred alongside Ja’Marr Chase catching passes from Joe Burrow. In his final two seasons with the Tigers, Marshall recorded 94 receptions for 1,386 yards and a whopping 23 touchdowns.

The 6’2, 200-pounder seems like a natural fit in the Chargers offense with his size and length. Coming out of LSU, draft scouts believed he looked much more comfortable working in the intermediate and deep parts of the field which is where Kellen Moore loves to throw the football.

I’m not entirely sure what the Chargers would have to give up to get Marshall in return, but if it’s anywhere from a fifth-rounder and down, I think that’d be a win for the Bolts.