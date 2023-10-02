The Chargers are treated to a much-needed bye week in Week 5, which will give the banged-up roster a chance to recoup and get as close to full health as possible.

It might be an unpopular opinion, but I love the blood-pressure reprieve the bye week gives us. It’s a chance to enjoy a full slate of NFL games without the palpitations Chargers football can give, especially in the fourth quarter. If you’re looking to enjoy Week 5’s slate with some casual sports betting on DraftKings Sportsbook, here are the opening odds for our divisional opponents... should you decide to place some “fades” against our rivals.

NY Jets (+2) at DEN Broncos (-2), O/U 43 points

KC Chiefs (-5.5) at MIN Vikings (+5.5), O/U 52.5 points

GB Packers (-2.5) at LV Raiders (+2.5), O/U 44.5 points

If you want to have a little fun taking the points against all three divisional opponents, that parlay is set to pay out +595. Although the Broncos managed a late comeback against one of the worst performing teams of the year, they only “pushed” against their -3 opening odds from last week, and the Chiefs and Raiders both failed to cover their Week 4 spreads. While all three teams seem to be playing below expectations, a three-way parlay could be a fun play for the bye week.

Any lines you plan on getting action in, BFTB?