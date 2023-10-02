Monday Night Football is an amazing nightcap to a Chargers’ victory Monday, especially a victory Monday celebrating a division win.

Tonight, the New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks are on the menu. The Seahawks haven’t looked as sharp as the previous season, but the Giants have also sputtered out of the gates this season, so it should be an interesting night for both teams.

DraftKings Sportsbook is giving the Giants 2-points of help, which is pretty shallow considering they’re planning on being without the offense’s locomotive, Saquon Barkley. The Seahawks aren’t without their own injury concerns, as Abraham Lucas is still shelved on the IR, and cornerbacks Artie Burns and Tre Brown are both listed as OUT.

The Seahawks seem like the logical pick here. The Giants can’t be counted on until Barkley is back at full strength, and the Seahawks simply look like a much more complete team at this point.

What do you think, BFTB? Any of you placing bets tonight?