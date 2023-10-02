Chargers-Raiders Snap Counts: J.C. Jackson saw no snaps despite active status

The Chargers were forced to start some new faces against the Raiders due to the litany of injuries they sustained the previous Sunday against the Vikings. Those players not only played the majority of the snaps at important spots, they played well enough to help the Chargers earn their second victory of the season.

Curious to see how the snaps played out on Sunday? Check it all out below.

Offense

In the first game without Mike Williams, Josh Palmer led the Chargers wide receivers with 86 percent (56) of the offense’s snaps. Allen was right behind with 75 percent. Quentin Johnston saw an increase in snaps and finished with 51 percent.

The backfield was once again led by Joshua Kelley but this week, Isaiah Spiller earned the second-most snaps behind him at 23 percent. Elijah Dotson saw just eight.

The Chargers utilized all four of their tight ends with each one playing at least 23 percent of the offense’s snaps. Gerald Everett led the way with 69 percent followed by Stone Smartt (40 percent), Tre’ McKitty (35 percent) and Donald Parham (23 percent) who would have logged more if it wasn’t for his wrist injury he sustained.

Defense

In their first starts with the Chargers, safeties Raheem Layne and Dean Marlowe both played 100 percent of the snaps. That’s great to see when the Bolts were without their top three players at the position.

Eric Kendricks, in his first game back since Week One, played 68 percent of the snaps. He escaped without further injury so that’s a win.

Without Joey Bosa, rookie Tuli Tuipulotu played 86 percent of the snaps and had another impactful game. While he notched just one tackle for loss, he opened up several rush lanes for Khalil Mack to take advantage of.

Special Teams

After being promoted to the active roster, safety AJ Finley played only on special teams. The usual suspects Amen Ogbongbemiga and Tanner Muse were also mainstays. JK Scott didn’t have his best day punting as he continues his up-and-down play for the Chargers.