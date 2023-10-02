Justin Herbert suffers fractured finger, nail injury in win over Raiders

On the same play Justin Herbert threw his first interception of the season, he ended up suffering a fairly serious injury to his non-throwing hand during a tackle attempt.

After colliding with Raider edge rusher Maxx Crosby, Herbert fell to the ground where his left hand was apparently stepped on by another Raiders player. He left the game during the ensuing Raiders drive but would return without missing a snap with a wrapped hand and a splint on his left middle finger.

As of this morning, the injury has officially been reported as a fractured finger on his non-throwing hand, along with what’s being called a “gruesome” nail injury. Despite the unfortunate description of the injury, Herbert is not expected to miss any time.

#Chargers QB Justin Herbert suffered a fractured finger on his left, non-throwing hand, sources say. The finger also suffered a gruesome nail injury. Herbert somehow finished the game and with the bye, should not miss time. pic.twitter.com/IQh3YiS0ou — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 2, 2023

On Herbert’s second drive of the game following the injury, the team added a glove to his left hand in an attempt to increase Herbert’s ability to grip the ball. He spent the rest of the game in the shotgun (outside of the quarterback sneak attempt) as to not risk further injury.

With two minutes remaining in regulation, Herbert stood tall in the pocket and hit Josh Palmer up the left sideline for the game-sealing conversion on third-and-10.

With the Chargers on a bye this week, we’ll be sure to keep you all updated as more information comes out regarding his injury.