Chargers Daily Links: Victory Monday open thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

The Bolts got back to .500 just in time for their Week Five bye which they’ll use to get right before facing a tough two-game gauntlet against the Cowboys and Chiefs.

Enjoy the win this morning and let’s all try to get some much-needed TLC during this bye week, as well.

As always, feel free to use this thread to continue discussing anything and everything from Sunday’s win.

And now for today’s links.

Five takeaways from the Chargers’ 24-17 win over the Raiders (Chargers.com)

An inside look at Khalil Mack’s historic six-sack game against the Raiders (Chargers.com)

Check out the best photos from the Chargers’ win over the Raiders (Chargers Wire)

Three winners and one loser from Sunday’s win over the Raiders (Bolt Beat)

Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White is feared to have torn his ACL against the Dolphins (ESPN)

Bill Barnwell tries to make sense of the biggest blowouts from Week Four (ESPN+)

Letter grades were handed out to every team who played on Sunday (CBS Sports)

What we learned from Sunday’s slate of games (NFL.com)

The NFL’s worst from Week Four (Touchdown Wire)

The Bears and Panthers are the NFL’s only winless teams through four weeks (Pro Football Talk)