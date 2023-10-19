Chargers Injury Report: Bolts stuff report entering Chiefs week

Things are taking a pretty big downturn for the Chargers in regards to injuries. Just a little over a week after coming back from their Week Five bye, the Chargers posted an injury report with a whopping 14 names on it.

Keenan Allen sits at the top but no worries there as it was just a veteran’s day off. In a spot of good news, Jalen Guyton has made an appearance as a limited participant. Same goes with second-year defensie tackle Otito Ogbonnia who is also returning from a severe knee injury suffered almost a year ago.

Guyton and Ogbonnia join Joey Bosa, Jaylinn Hawkins, Derwin James and Sebastian Joseph-Day. Donald Parham, Rashawn Slater, Justin Herbert, and Will Clapp were all listed but were full participants on Thursday.

Guyton’s return to the wideout room would be huge for an offense who could use any extra ounce of athleticism and speed that it can get. Allen and Joshua Palmer have been leadign the charger with Quentin Johnston not doing much more than being a decoy and space clearer.

With one more practice to go, hopefully Friday’s report is much less sizable.