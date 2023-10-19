Chargers newly-signed S Jaylinn Hawkins carted off field in first practice

The Chargers cannot seem to catch a break.

On Thursday afternoon, The Athletic’s Daniel Popper reported that safety Jaylinn Hawkins, whom the Chargers signed just a day ago, was carted off the field with an unspecified injury in his first practice with the team. The Chargers signed Hawkins off the Falcons practice squad to help reinforce their safety depth as Alohi Gilman, JT Woods, and Raheem Layne are all out due to injury.

Jaylinn Hawkins just got carted off the practice field. He got here this morning after #Chargers claimed him off waivers. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) October 19, 2023

The Chargers are currently down to Derwin James, Dean Marlowe, Mark Webb Jr., and rookie AJ Finley. Marlowe’s presence has been a steady and encouraging one over the past two games. Brandon Staley has loved what he’s seen from his former collegiate pupil but there’s not a very fine line between “the depth is fine” and “we don’t have enough bodies.”

The backups safeties also play a key role on the Chargers special teams units and the loss of Laye made the depth on coverage units even thinner.

Expect the Chargers to try and find someone else to step in and fill Layne’s roll before Sunday.