It’s another Thursday, which means Week Seven of the NFL season kicks off tonight as the Jacksonville Jaguars (+2) face the New Orleans Saints (-2).

The Jaguars started the season with some flashy plays by their offseason addition Calvin Ridley, but lost back-to-back games in Week Two and Three to the Chiefs and Texans. The offense didn’t start as explosively as they left off last season, a surprise given the talent of their new WR1 and the incumbent reliable stud Christian Kirk. They have seemed to turn and corner and get back on track, ripping three wins in a row, two of which came from across the pond. However, Trevor Lawrence is currently questionable with a mild left knee sprain, and is considered a game time decision. Adam Schefter has reported that Doug Pederson expects Lawrence to start this evening, but it is still worth monitoring.

Jacksonville HC Doug Pederson told @WerderEdESPN that he expects Jaguars’ QB Trevor Lawrence will start tonight against the Saints, pending a pregame workout. Lawrence has reported improvement in his mild left knee sprain. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 19, 2023

Our old division foe Derek Carr is now the quarterback of the New Orleans Saints, who have cruised to a 3-3 record so far this season. Carr hasn’t exactly been lighting up the scoreboard, only throwing for 1,299 yards, five touchdowns, and three intercepts thus far. The Saints are still a defensively-led team, although Kamara has only played in three of their six games following a three game suspension, so there is still hope that Carr and Kamara can build some chemistry and momentum for the offense.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Jags as 2-point underdogs in a pretty low-scoring game, with the Over/Under set at 40.5. Assuming Trevor Lawrence’s knee is OK, I like the Jags stealing a win from the Saints. I haven’t seen enough out of the Saints offensively, and the Jags are a squad that seems on the verge of breaking out as a top offense in the NFL, but hasn’t quite turned the corner yet.

Here is how your staff sees this game shaking out:

What do you think, BFTB? Any of you placing bets tonight?