Chargers vs. Chiefs Week 7: By the Numbers

Through six weeks of this season, the Chiefs have been able to turn themselves into one of the most complete teams in the NFL. They’ve always been a high-powered offense even when the defense hasn’t played up to par in recent years. But this year, the other side of the ball has come to play at the same level as Patrick Mahomes and the offense. It’s a big reason why they’re 5-1 with their lone loss coming against the Lions, another team sitting at 5-1.
The Chargers offense has been productive in their own right this year. However, the defense is still a mess overall despite coming off a pretty solid outing against the Cowboys. Even after keeping Dallas fairly quiet on offense, they still rank near the bottom in total yards allowed and points allowed.
With this contest taking place on the road in Kansas City, I’m not so certain the Chargers will keep things close if Justin Herbert doesn’t put on a rather strong bounce-back performance after his unusually-rough outing in Week Six.
With that said, let’s go ahead and jump into the numbers!
*Team statistics all via ESPN Stats. Individual stats via Pro Football Reference.
Chargers Offense
Total yards per game: 365.4 (8th)
Points per game: 25.4 (7th)
Passing yards per game: 259.0 (5th)
Rushing yards per game: 106.4 (18th)
Top Performers
Passing: QB Justin Herbert - 1,333 passing yards, nine touchdowns
Rushing yards: RB Josh Kelley - 209
Rushing touchdowns: QB Justin Herbert - Three
Receiving yards: WR Keenan Allen - 519
Receptions: WR Keenan Allen - 42
Receiving touchdowns: WR Keenan Allen - Four
Chargers Defense
Total yards allowed per game: 391.6 (31st)
Points allowed per game: 24.8 (23rd)
Passing yards allowed per game: 289.0 (31st)
Rushing yards allowed per game: 102.6 (14th)
Top Performers
Tackles: S Kenneth Murray - 35
Tackles for loss: EDGE Khalil Mack - Six
Sacks: EDGE Khalil Mack - Seve
Passes Defended: CB Michael Davis - Five
Interceptions: Three tied w/ one
Forced fumbles: EDGE Khalil Mack - Two
Fumble recoveries: Five tied w/ one
Chiefs Offense
Total yards per game: 382.3 (4th)
Points per game: 24.5 (9th)
Passing yards per game: 263.8 (2nd)
Rushing yards per game: 118.5 (11th)
Top Performers
Passing: QB Patrick Mahomes - 1,583 passing yards, 11 touchdowns
Rushing yards: RB Isiah Pacheco - 387
Rushing touchdowns: RB Isiah Pacheco - Three
Receiving yards: TE Travis Kelce - 346
Receptions: TE Travis Kelce - 36
Receiving Touchdowns: TE Travis Kelce - Three
Chiefs Defense
Total yards per game: 284.0 (6th)
Points per game: 14.7 (2nd)
Passing yards per game: 183.8 (6th)
Rushing yards per game: 100.2 (12th)
Top Performers
Tackles: LB Drue Tranquill - 34
Tackles for loss: LB Leo Chenal, DT Chris Jones - Four
Sacks: DT Chris Jones - 5.5
Passes Defended: S Justin Reid - Five
Interceptions: Three tied w/ three
Forced fumbles: CB Trent McDuffie - Three
Fumble recoveries: LB Willie Gay - Two
