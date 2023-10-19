Chargers vs. Chiefs Week 7: By the Numbers

Through six weeks of this season, the Chiefs have been able to turn themselves into one of the most complete teams in the NFL. They’ve always been a high-powered offense even when the defense hasn’t played up to par in recent years. But this year, the other side of the ball has come to play at the same level as Patrick Mahomes and the offense. It’s a big reason why they’re 5-1 with their lone loss coming against the Lions, another team sitting at 5-1.

The Chargers offense has been productive in their own right this year. However, the defense is still a mess overall despite coming off a pretty solid outing against the Cowboys. Even after keeping Dallas fairly quiet on offense, they still rank near the bottom in total yards allowed and points allowed.

With this contest taking place on the road in Kansas City, I’m not so certain the Chargers will keep things close if Justin Herbert doesn’t put on a rather strong bounce-back performance after his unusually-rough outing in Week Six.

With that said, let’s go ahead and jump into the numbers!

*Team statistics all via ESPN Stats. Individual stats via Pro Football Reference.

Chargers Offense

Total yards per game: 365.4 (8th)

Points per game: 25.4 (7th)

Passing yards per game: 259.0 (5th)

Rushing yards per game: 106.4 (18th)

Top Performers

Passing: QB Justin Herbert - 1,333 passing yards, nine touchdowns

Rushing yards: RB Josh Kelley - 209

Rushing touchdowns: QB Justin Herbert - Three

Receiving yards: WR Keenan Allen - 519

Receptions: WR Keenan Allen - 42

Receiving touchdowns: WR Keenan Allen - Four

Chargers Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 391.6 (31st)

Points allowed per game: 24.8 (23rd)

Passing yards allowed per game: 289.0 (31st)

Rushing yards allowed per game: 102.6 (14th)

Top Performers

Tackles: S Kenneth Murray - 35

Tackles for loss: EDGE Khalil Mack - Six

Sacks: EDGE Khalil Mack - Seve

Passes Defended: CB Michael Davis - Five

Interceptions: Three tied w/ one

Forced fumbles: EDGE Khalil Mack - Two

Fumble recoveries: Five tied w/ one

Chiefs Offense

Total yards per game: 382.3 (4th)

Points per game: 24.5 (9th)

Passing yards per game: 263.8 (2nd)

Rushing yards per game: 118.5 (11th)

Top Performers

Passing: QB Patrick Mahomes - 1,583 passing yards, 11 touchdowns

Rushing yards: RB Isiah Pacheco - 387

Rushing touchdowns: RB Isiah Pacheco - Three

Receiving yards: TE Travis Kelce - 346

Receptions: TE Travis Kelce - 36

Receiving Touchdowns: TE Travis Kelce - Three

Chiefs Defense

Total yards per game: 284.0 (6th)

Points per game: 14.7 (2nd)

Passing yards per game: 183.8 (6th)

Rushing yards per game: 100.2 (12th)

Top Performers

Tackles: LB Drue Tranquill - 34

Tackles for loss: LB Leo Chenal, DT Chris Jones - Four

Sacks: DT Chris Jones - 5.5

Passes Defended: S Justin Reid - Five

Interceptions: Three tied w/ three

Forced fumbles: CB Trent McDuffie - Three

Fumble recoveries: LB Willie Gay - Two