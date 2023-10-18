Chargers claim S Jaylinn Hawkins off Falcons practice squad

On Wednesday afternoon, the Chargers announced the signing of safety Jaylinn Hawkins who they claim off the Falcons practice squad. In a corresponding move, the Chargers are also placing safety Raheem Layne on injured reserve with a torn ACL.

Hawkins is in his fourth NFL season out of the University of California-Berkeley. He was originally selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft and has since started 22-of-48 career games with the Falcons. His career totals include 110 tackles, four interceptions, nine pass breakups, a half-sack, a forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

While at Cal, he played in 50 career games for the Golden Bears.

The Chargers were without starting safety Alohi Gilman and backup JT Woods against the Cowboys this past Monday and it’s uncertain whether or not either will return to play against the Chiefs. As it stands, Derwin James and Dean Marlowe will be the team’s starters on the back end with AJ Finley, Mark Webb, and Hawkins providing depth.