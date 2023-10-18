Chargers Poll: How confident are you in Bolts after loss to Cowboys?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Chargers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Chargers couldn’t hang on to beat the Cowboys on Monday night as they fell 20-17 in primetime. Justin Herbert and his fractured finger looked off for most of the night while bad penalties and poor tackling by the Chargers defense helped spur Dallas to victory on the road.

Now at 2-3, the Chargers will have to finish the year with 12 consecutive games without a bye. The Chiefs are up first this coming Sunday in what should be the Chargers’ toughest game of the young season.

The reigning Super Bowl champions are 5-1 and haven’t lost a game since dropping their season opener against the Lions. Can the Chargers find a way to play above themselves and get the win? Will they fall to 2-4 and allow the wheels to completely come off?

Only time will tell.

