Chargers Daily Links: Bolts earn ‘B-’ in loss to Cowboys

Following their 20-17 loss to the Cowboys on Monday night, CBS Sports NFL analyst John Breech believed the Chargers played a good enough game for the most part, earning themselves a B- for their effort.

“The Chargers had a chance to win this game, but they couldn’t come up with any big plays when they were need the most. Offensively, they got inside of the Cowboys’ 10-yard line a total of three times in the second half, but they were only able to get one touchdown out of it. Justin Herbert also struggled some with his accuracy. Not only did he overthrow multiple receivers, including a pass that would have gone for a huge gain to a wide open Keenan Allen, but he also threw an interception with 90 seconds left that iced the win for Dallas. The Chargers defense looked good at times, but the unit also got burnt badly on a few key plays. It gave up a 18-yard TD run on fourth-and-1 in the first half and then followed that up by surrendering a 60-yard pass on a Dallas third-and-11 in the second half. The Chargers won’t have any time to wallow in this loss because they have to turn around and play on the road against the Chiefs next week.”

The Chargers risk falling to two games under .500 before the midway point of the season unless they can find a way to pull off something impressive in Kansas City this week. The reigning Super Bowl champions are 5-1 and haven’t lost a game since dropping their opener to the Lions (5-1).

If the Chargers do fall to 2-4 i nWeek Seven, they’ll at least have a chance to even their record again with games against the Bears and Jets in the two weeks that follow.

