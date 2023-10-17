Chargers Daily Links: Day after open thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Last night was frustrating. A win was needed to help potentially offset this week’s game against the Chiefs (5-1) in Kansas City. It ended up being one of the uglier games in recent memory for the Chargers. Heck, even on both sides. Flags galore all night.

But like the team, we’ll sit with it for only so long and then it’s time to mvoe on.

Feel free to use this post to vent or scream or whatever you need to do to get on with your week.

And now for today’s links.

Five takeaways from Monday night’s primetime loss (Chargers.com)

Twitter reactions to the Chargers’ loss on Monday night (Chargers Wire)

Takeaways from Chargers-Cowboys (CBS Sports)

Justin Herbert knows he can play a lot better after off night against Cowboys (NFL.com)

Anthony Richardson is “probably” out for the remainder of the 2023 season (ESPN)

Overreactions and reality checks from Week Six of the NFL season (NFL.com)

What we learned from the Cowboys’ win on Monday Night Football (NFL.com)

Ryan Tannehill could miss extended time with a high ankle sprain (Pro Football Talk)

Week Seven NFL power rankings (CBS Sports)

Predicting where all .500 teams will finish in 2023 (The Ringer)