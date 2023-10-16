The Chargers came out of the gate hot, forcing a Dallas three-and-out on their opening possession. Derius Davis stepped up with a 26 yard punt return to give the Chargers great field position, the offense got to work, and a Justin Herbert to Keenan Allen touchdown would put the team up by seven to start the game.

However, that would be the last time the Chargers would score in the first half. The Cowboys went on to score ten unanswered, and led at the half 10-7.

The Chargers were able to tie it up in the third, and throughout stretches of the game it seemed that neither team wanted to win, both committing penalty after penalty in key situations. However, the Dallas Cowboys pulled off a big win, and the Chargers once again failed to put a game away when given a chance with the final possession of the game.

The Chargers ultimately fell to the Cowboys, 17-20.

This is a frustrating one, Bolt Fam. Have a good night... let’s sleep this one off.