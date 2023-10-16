Chargers Injury: Raheem Layne helped off field with knee injury, officially questionable to return

Raheem Layne had to be helped off the field after suffering an injury during a punt return play in the third quarter. It is an apparent knee injury according to the Chargers’ official twitter page. He was helped on his walk to the locker room by two training staff members either side of him as he could not walk unsupported. He is officially questionable to return.

The safety unit has taken a beating so far this season with both Alohi Gillman and J.T. Woods missing this game through injuries. Layne was acting as the dime safety and providing depth so whilst the Bolts are not down a starter in their base packages on defense, he will be a missed on special teams. Look for A.J. Finley to take his place on defense however beyond this there is no other safety on the game day roster so Essang Bassey would be the next man up as the only remaining defensive back available.