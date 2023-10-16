WATCH: Justin Herbert completes a pass to Justin Herbert for a Justin Herbert first down!

Justin Herbert may have notched another “first” for the young quarterback, as he attempted a downfield field that was batted down by DeMarcus Lawrence. However, the ball never made it to the turf, as Justin quickly grabbed the football and took off running.

This is not a stat line you see very often.

This play isn’t going to make it into Kellen Moore’s playbook any time soon, but it’s great to see Herbert looking comfortable moving in the pocket and running downfield after the chaos he endured last year. Even with his fractured finger, he looks much more comfortable taking hits and running through contact than he did last year, when he was playing through his fractured rib cartridge injury.

This drive did not result in points for the Chargers, a disappointing failure to capitalize on multiple penalties the Cowboys gifted the Bolts. Hopefully the offense can increase it’s efficiency moving forward.