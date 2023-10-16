Chargers Injury Update: Sebastian Joseph-Day returns to the field following first quarter exit

UPDATE: Sebastian Joseph-Day has now returned to the game following his first quarter exit.

PREVIOUSLY:

Chargers defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day came up slow on the opening play of the Chargers’ Monday Night Football game against the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys took the first snap following their kick off return attempt and ran it up the middle for a short gain. The Chargers’ big man stayed down after the play and was quickly attended to by the medical staff. He was slow to get off the field and was seen visibly limping on the sideline before heading into the locker room later in the first quarter. He is now officially questionable to return with a knee injury.

injury update: Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee) is questionable to return. — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) October 17, 2023

With the Chargers already short on depth on the interior of the defensive line this injury would be a significant one and could affect how they address both the running and passing offense of the Cowboys. Look for Nick Williams, Morgan Fox, Austin Johnson and Scott Matlock to see more of the field as Staley tries to replace one of the players he brought across from his time at the Rams.